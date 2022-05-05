Man shot multiple times on balcony of Madison apartment, police say

A man was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times while outside on a balcony Thursday evening on the Far East Side, Madison police said.

The man and the shooter know each other, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. Police were still seeking the suspect. No arrests had been made in connection to the shooting as of 8:20 p.m., Fryer said.

Officers responded to the shooting at an apartment in 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail about 6:30 p.m., according to Fryer and the Dane County 911 Center.

The suspect was on the ground below the balcony and shot up multiple times at the victim, Fryer said. Several rounds entered the apartment unit, which had four people inside at the time. None of them were injured.

The victim was conscious when he was taken to the hospital, but Fryer did not have further information on the extent of his injuries. His name was not released.

Officers were still at the scene at 8 p.m. investigating, collecting witness statements, taking photos and searching for potential video footage of the shooting.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.