Man shot sister to death on Christmas Eve, complaint states; he's charged with first-degree intentional homicide

A Madison man shot his sister to death at her West Side home on Christmas Eve, then went back to his apartment, dropped the gun in a trash bin outside the building, called 911, then waited for police to arrive, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.
In the complaint, which charges Joseph G. Green, 57, with first-degree intentional homicide, police don't say why Green would have shot and killed his sister, Sheila M. Green, 63, at her home in the 900 block of Midvale Boulevard. But the complaint describes how police tied Joseph Green to his sister's death, starting with a 911 call at 4:16 p.m. in which the caller stated, "My sister needs an ambulance immediately" before hanging up.
Green is scheduled to appear this afternoon in Dane County Circuit Court.
The homicide is Madison's fourth of 2019. An autopsy found Sheila Green died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head, neck, torso and arms. City property records indicate Sheila Green is the owner of the home at 937 S. Midvale Blvd.
According to the complaint:
When Madison Fire Department personnel arrived at Sheila Green's home, they found her seated in a living room chair, unresponsive. They initially only noticed she had trauma to her head that was believed to have been caused by a gunshot wound.
Police noted there were no signs of a struggle in the home and very little blood. Officer Elisabeth Misener was aware of the home from having had contact there in the past with Joseph Green. Dispatchers also found they had an extensive phone history with the number that had called 911 and knew the number belonged to Joseph Green.
Police found two shell casings in the living room. Both were Blaser brand .380 caliber shell casings. In total, however, Dane County Medical Examiner Dr. Eli Goodman found what appeared to be 15 entrance and exit wounds on Sheila Green's body.
A short time later, police went to an apartment building in the 600 block of Sawyer Terrace, near Hilldale shopping center, to try to find Joseph Green.
A police dog, Archie, was used to track a path north from the 900 block of Midvale Boulevard, but Archie lost the scent near the Southwest Commuter Bike Path, close to a bus stop. Theorizing that Green could have used a Madison Metro bus to get home, police tried another track with Archie starting at the bus stop at Segoe Road and Heather Crest.
As Archie began going north on Segoe Road, he cut through a parking lot at the post office at 601 Sawyer Terrace, through the rear parking lot of 602 Sawyer Terrace, and past a red motorcycle that was parked in a stall. Archie went past a set of trash bins and stopped at the front door of 602 Sawyer Terrace, scratching emphatically to get inside, where police were already detaining Green, who lives at 602 Sawyer Terrace.
Checking one of the trash bins, an officer found a pair of yellow cowhide gloves, and between them was a black handgun in a holster. The gun was a Smith and Wesson Bodyguard model .380 caliber handgun, loaded with Blaser brand .380 caliber bullets.
Police also checked video surveillance at 602 Sawyer Terrace. About 3:18 p.m., Green walked out to the red motorcycle parked in the lot. He arrived back at the lot about 4 p.m., got off the motorcycle and walked toward the trash bins, taking something from under his coat. Green appeared to place an object into the second of two bins he checked.
At 4:16 p.m., the video showed Green exit one of the elevators then sit down for a while until police arrived and took him into custody just inside the building's front entrance.