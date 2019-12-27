Man shot sister to death on Christmas Eve, complaint states; he's charged with first-degree intentional homicide

A Madison man shot his sister to death at her West Side home on Christmas Eve, then went back to his apartment, dropped the gun in a trash bin outside the building, called 911, then waited for police to arrive, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday.

In the complaint, which charges Joseph G. Green, 57, with first-degree intentional homicide, police don't say why Green would have shot and killed his sister, Sheila M. Green, 63, at her home in the 900 block of Midvale Boulevard. But the complaint describes how police tied Joseph Green to his sister's death, starting with a 911 call at 4:16 p.m. in which the caller stated, "My sister needs an ambulance immediately" before hanging up.

Green is scheduled to appear this afternoon in Dane County Circuit Court.

The homicide is Madison's fourth of 2019. An autopsy found Sheila Green died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head, neck, torso and arms. City property records indicate Sheila Green is the owner of the home at 937 S. Midvale Blvd.

According to the complaint:

When Madison Fire Department personnel arrived at Sheila Green's home, they found her seated in a living room chair, unresponsive. They initially only noticed she had trauma to her head that was believed to have been caused by a gunshot wound.

