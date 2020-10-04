 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man shot on Southeast Side as Madison, Janesville police respond to 3 gunfire incidents
alert

Man shot on Southeast Side as Madison, Janesville police respond to 3 gunfire incidents

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man was shot on the Southeast Side, as two gunfire incidents were reported in Madison and one in Janesville on Saturday and early Sunday, police reported.

At 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a local hospital for a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

The 40-year-old man said that he was outside in the 5000 block of Camden Road when he got into an argument with another man he vaguely knew, and that man pulled out a gun and fired a shot that struck his foot, Gibson said.

Officers checked the Camden Road area, but were unable to locate any evidence, and no arrests were made, Gibson said.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots fired in the Prairie Road and Loreen Drive area on the Southwest Side, Gibson said in a separate statement.

Arriving officers did not locate any evidence or property damage, and no injuries were reported, Gibson said.

In Janesville, officers responded to two reports of shots fired near the 100 block of South Locust Street about 3 a.m., Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.

Officers located shell casings in the area, but did not find property damage or anyone who was injured, Norem said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, Janesville police at 608-755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636, or report at p3tips.com.

Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics