Man shot on Southeast Side as Madison, Janesville police respond to 3 gunfire incidents

A man was shot on the Southeast Side, as two gunfire incidents were reported in Madison and one in Janesville on Saturday and early Sunday, police reported.

At 12:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were dispatched to a local hospital for a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

The 40-year-old man said that he was outside in the 5000 block of Camden Road when he got into an argument with another man he vaguely knew, and that man pulled out a gun and fired a shot that struck his foot, Gibson said.

Officers checked the Camden Road area, but were unable to locate any evidence, and no arrests were made, Gibson said.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots fired in the Prairie Road and Loreen Drive area on the Southwest Side, Gibson said in a separate statement.

Arriving officers did not locate any evidence or property damage, and no injuries were reported, Gibson said.

In Janesville, officers responded to two reports of shots fired near the 100 block of South Locust Street about 3 a.m., Sgt. Joshua Norem said in a statement.