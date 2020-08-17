You are the owner of this article.
Man shot on North Side in another gun violence incident, Madison police say

Man shot on North Side in another gun violence incident, Madison police say

Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

In another incident of gun violence in Madison, a man suffered a non-life threatening wound after being shot on the North Side late Sunday night, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 1500 block of Carioca Lane around 11 p.m., according to the Madison Police Department. 

While officers were responding, another person called because a 36-year-old man had showed up on their doorstep with a gunshot wound, police reported. 

The man was taken to the hospital. His injury was not life threatening, police said.

Police are trying to find the shooter. 

