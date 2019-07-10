A man was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting on Madison's Southeast Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The 19-year-old arrived at the hospital while police officers were investigating reports of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Great Gray Drive and Owl Creek Drive at about 12:30 p.m., police spokeswoman Lorie Anderson said.
Police believe the incidents are connected, Anderson said.
At the scene, police found a maroon SUV with multiple bullet holes, Anderson said.
The man was conscious and talking when he arrived at the hospital, Anderson said.