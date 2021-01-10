 Skip to main content
Man shot on Far East Side, Madison police say
Madison squad car
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A man was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being shot on the Far East Side, Madison police said. 

Officers responded to the 4200 block of East Washington Avenue just after 6:20 p.m., when the man called police saying he had been shot and needed help, Lt. Eugene Woehrle said in a statement. 

The Madison Police Department and Fire Department arrived to find the man with a single gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital. 

Woehrle said the man was in "stable condition." The investigation is ongoing. 

