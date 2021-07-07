 Skip to main content
Man shot near James Madison Park, Madison police say
Madison police are investigating a shooting late Wednesday morning near James Madison Park that left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police responded to a report of a person shot just after 11 a.m. at East Gorham and North Blount streets. The 36-year-old injured man was taken to a hospital. His injury was not considered life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them at 608-255-2345, or to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or p3tips.com. Callers can remain anonymous.

