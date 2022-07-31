Man shot multiple times on Far East Side, Madison police say

A man was shot multiple times on the Far East Side on Saturday night, but his injuries aren’t life-threatening, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 10:45 p.m. Saturday, police sent to the 4500 block of Stein Avenue on a report of a disturbance found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

The unidentified man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to live, Gibson said.

Investigators said it appeared the man was targeted, Gibson said.

Officers utilized a police dog and drone, but the shooter was not located and the investigation is continuing, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.