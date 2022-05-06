 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FAR EAST SIDE

Man shot multiple times on balcony of Far East Side apartment expected to survive, Madison police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL

A 21-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times while outside on a balcony Thursday night on the Far East Side, Madison police said.

The man suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement Friday morning.

The man and the shooter know each other, Fryer said, adding that no arrests have been made.

Officers responded to the shooting at the apartment in the 4300 block of Nakoosa Trail about 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Fryer said.

The suspect was on the ground below the balcony and shot up multiple times at the victim, Fryer said.

Several rounds entered the apartment unit, which had three other adults and a baby inside at the time; none of them were injured, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

