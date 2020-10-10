Man shot multiple times in targeted shooting at Stoughton bar, police say

A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in a targeted shooting at a Stoughton bar early Saturday, police reported.

Stoughton police received several calls of shots being fired at Shakers Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, shortly after 2 a.m., Sgt. Patrick Frisch said in a statement.

Responding officers located several shell casings in the bar’s parking lot and a short time later Stoughton police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at Edgerton Hospital, Frisch said.

The 26-year-old man was taken to a Madison hospital by MedFlight and his condition was unknown, Frisch said about 8 a.m. Saturday.

The shooting appears to be targeted, Frisch said.

The investigation is continuing, Frisch said, and no further details were released.

Finding of no evidence in reported hate crime, crash into church top recent crime news in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.