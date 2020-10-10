Man shot multiple times in targeted shooting at Stoughton bar, police say

A man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in a targeted shooting at a Stoughton bar early Saturday, police reported.
Stoughton police received several calls of shots being fired at Shakers Saloon, 111 Chalet Drive, shortly after 2 a.m., Sgt. Patrick Frisch said in a statement.
Responding officers located several shell casings in the bar’s parking lot and a short time later Stoughton police were notified that a victim of the shooting was at Edgerton Hospital, Frisch said.
The 26-year-old man was taken to a Madison hospital by MedFlight and his condition was unknown, Frisch said about 8 a.m. Saturday.
The shooting appears to be targeted, Frisch said.
The investigation is continuing, Frisch said, and no further details were released.
