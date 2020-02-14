Man shot multiple times in Fitchburg parking lot, but expected to survive, police say

A man was shot multiple times while sitting in his car in a Fitchburg parking lot on Thursday night, but is expected to survive, police reported.

The 31-year-old man was shot while in his car at an apartment complex parking lot in the 5100 block of Anton Drive about 8 p.m. Thursday, and then called 911, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

Prior to officers arriving on Anton Drive, the injured man drove to the Speedway gas station, 4902 Verona Road, where emergency medical personnel met him and then took him to a local hospital, Hartwick said.

The man sustained serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, Hartwick said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers recovered multiple shell casings at the scene of the shooting on Anton Drive. No damaged property was located and no other injuries were reported, Hartwick said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by texting the keyword “Fitchburg” to 847411.

Blue Mounds homicide, East teacher child porn case top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.