Man shot multiple times after argument on North Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A man was shot multiple times after an argument on the North Side on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1500 block of Troy Drive around 12:30 p.m. Thursday and found the wounded man, who suffered injuries that weren’t considered life threatening and was taken to the hospital, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The shooter and the man who was shot are known to each other and were involved in an argument shortly before the shooting, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

