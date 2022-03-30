Man shot, killed just outside jail, police station, Madison police say

A man died after being shot on a Downtown street Wednesday, just steps from the Dane County Jail and the Madison Police Department, police said.

Police did not identify the victim other than to say he was a man in his 30s. Several people were arrested in the area of Rimrock Road near John Nolan Drive, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said Wednesday evening. Officers were in the process of interviewing them.

The shooting is the city's first homicide of 2022.

Police rushed to the 200 block of South Carroll Street, which runs between the City-County Building and the jail, after witnesses reported several shots were fired around 5:10 p.m. The site is just outside the main entrance to the police department's Central District.

Barnes said the man was walking on Carroll Street when multiple shots were fired at him. At least one shot hit him, leaving the man with a serious gunshot wound, which he died from. The motive of the attack is unknown, Barnes said.

"We are still actively working to determine if this was a targeted incident," Madison police said in a statement.

Many city and Dane County employees were inside the City-County Building when the shooting happened, police said. Officers in the area heard the gunshots. One officer provided emergency aid to the victim immediately after the shooting.

Around 5:20 p.m., an ambulance drove away from the scene with a police escort. A police officer on scene was interviewing people around the same time. Officers brought a woman who was crying into the police station.

Another woman who said she was a family member of the person who was shot said she was worried and confused. She asked not to be identified.

"I have no idea what is going on," she said. "I was home asleep when they called me."

Several other family members on scene were brought into the police station.

A gray Ford C-Max with the driver's door swung open and yellow evidence markers surrounding it was in the middle of Carroll Street between the City-County Building and Public Safety Building. A belt, shoes and other clothes were strewn on the sidewalk on the passenger side of the car. Yellow police tape was blocking off the block.

A few miles south, Madison police were searching the area of the Alliant Energy Center shortly after the shooting. Officers had set up a perimeter and secured entrances to the grounds.

This story will be updated.

