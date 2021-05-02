 Skip to main content
Man shot, injured when dispute leads to gunshots outside Middleton bar, police say
Man shot, injured when dispute leads to gunshots outside Middleton bar, police say

A man was shot and injured after a dispute between two men turned into gunshots outside of the Hody Bar and Grill early Sunday morning, authorities reported. 

Middleton police were called to the bar at 1914 Aurora St. in response to reports of gunfire around 1 a.m. but those involved had left the scene before authorities arrived. Officers found evidence of gunfire at the scene,  Capt. Travis Kakuske said in a statement. 

A little while later, a man arrived at UW Hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds which were tied to the incident, Kakuske said.

The man is in stable condition and an investigation into the incident is ongoing, Kakuske said. 

