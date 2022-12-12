 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man shot, injured during argument on North Side, Madison police say

Police squad car lights, generic file photo

A man was shot and injured during an argument on the North Side on Friday, Madison police reported.

Officers sent to an apartment building in the 2500 block of Calypso Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday found a 36-year-old man had been shot in the hallway of the building, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

Officers provided life-saving aid and the man was taken to a local hospital, Fryer said.

The man and the shooter knew each other and argued before the shooting, Fryer said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

2022's most popular searches, according to Google

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics