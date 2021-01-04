Man shot in stomach on South Side, 35 shell casings recovered on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A man was shot in the stomach on the South Side, and 35 shell casings were recovered on the Southwest Side in a pair of shootings on Friday, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on New Year's Day, police responded to a local hospital on a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach, officer Tyler Grigg said in a report.

The shooting, which wasn’t life threatening, likely occurred near Todd Drive and McDivitt Road, Grigg said.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is leading the investigation.

Earlier on New Year’s Day about 12:25 a.m., multiple callers reported gunfire in the 4000 block of Britta Drive, Grigg said in a statement.

One witness told officers he heard at least "20-plus gunshots fired in a rapid succession" and immediately looked out his front window facing the 4000 block of Britta Drive and saw a person in the front passenger side of a car driving towards Whenona Drive "spraying directly into the air," Grigg said, adding that the suspect vehicle was described as a 4-door car with tinted windows.

There were no reports of property damage or injuries, but officers found 35 9mm casings, Grigg said.