A 26-year-old Reeseville man was shot Thursday night, with the two suspects fleeing the scene before police arrived.
The shooting was reported at about 9:35 p.m. at 403 N. Main St. in the village of 700 people, 10 miles east of Columbus in Dodge County, the Sheriff's Office said.
The unidentified victim was taken to UW Hospital in Madison for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
"Initial reports are that two white male suspects wearing dark clothing confronted the victim, and during the confrontation, he sustained a gunshot wound," said Sheriff Dale Schmidt.
Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspects is asked to call either Detective Willmann or Detective Hopp at the Sheriff's Office, 920-386-3726.