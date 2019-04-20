A man is in was shot in an apartment early Saturday morning on Madison's Near East Side and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, police said,
The man was shot at about 2:15 a.m. in the 600 block of Johnson Street, Lt. Radovan said.
The man was in critical condition but is expected to survive, Radovan said.
All the people present at the time of the shooting knew each other and were contacted, Radovan said.
No one has been arrested.
"We don't have any charges to arrest anybody at this time," Radovan said.