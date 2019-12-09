...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THROUGH MID TO LATE MORNING...
A man shot in the leg on Saturday night was dropped at a Janesville hospital, but didn’t go in, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office reported.
At 8:21 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Highway 51 in the town of Rock on a report of shots fired, Capt. Jay Wood said in a statement.
The person reporting the gunfire observed a white Tahoe traveling on Highway 51 slow down, and an unknown person climb onto the running boards, before the Tahoe drove north on Highway 51, Wood said.
It was determined that the person who jumped onto the Tahoe was an unidentified man with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg. The man was dropped off near the entrance to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, but never went in, Wood said.
The man who was shot was described as a white male, possibly in his mid-30s with a 5 o’clock shadow wearing a gray jacket.
Deputies found six spent shell casings in the area of the 3000 block of Highway 51, and the incident remains under investigation, Wood said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 608-757-2244 or either Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
