Man shot in leg at Reindahl Park, Madison police say

A man was shot in the leg at Reindahl Park early Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.
Police were sent to the area of the park, 1818 Portage Road, shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday Reindahl after a man called to state he had been shot in the leg, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a statement.
Officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the leg, applied a tourniquet to it, and he was taken to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Richardson said.
A suspect is being sought and the investigation is ongoing, Richardson said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.