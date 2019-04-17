A Janesville man was shot in the hand early Wednesday morning during a struggle for control of the gun, with the gun holder trying to rob him.
The unidentified victim was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was treated and released, Janesville police said.
The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. in the man's residence at 441 N. Terrace St.
"The victim stated a person tried to rob him at gunpoint," the police report said. "The victim and suspect struggled over the gun, resulting in the gun being discharged into the victim's hand."
The suspect fled on foot.
Police set up a perimeter and brought in a police dog but the suspect wasn't found.
"The victim appears to have been targeted, so there is no danger to the public," the report said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Rock County Dispatch, 757-2244, or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers, 756-3636.
