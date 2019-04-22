A Madison man was shot in the face early Saturday morning when several of his friends were playing around with his handgun and it accidentally fired.
The 20-year-old victim was believed to have suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, Madison police said.
It happened at about 2:10 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 600 block of East Johnson Street.
The shooting victim had invited friends to his place.
"They were socializing and playing around with the victim's handgun, when one friend had the gun in her hand," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "The gun discharged, striking the victim in the face."
Nobody was arrested and police said there was no danger to the public.