A man was shot in the face in Janesville Wednesday night and a suspect was arrested later in Sauk County, Janesville police reported.
At about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Center Avenue and found a 48-year-old man who had been shot in the face, police said in a statement.
The man told police he was stopped at an ATM when he noticed a silver van that was being driven by his estranged wife approach him on the passenger side of his vehicle. The man said he then heard a shot and realized he had been hit, police said.
The man then ran from the scene to a nearby gas station where witnesses called for help. He then was taken to Mercy Hospital in Janesville, where he was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries, police said.
At about 6 a.m., Janesville police said they were told that the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department had taken the suspect from the incident into custody.
Janesville police couldn’t immediately be reached to specify whether the man identified his estranged wife as the shooter, or whether the person in custody was the estranged wife.
The statement said additional information would be released later Thursday on the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Janesville police at 608-757-2244, CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636, or leave an anonymous tip on the P3 app using a smartphone.