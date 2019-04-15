A Beloit man was shot early Sunday morning in a tavern on the city's Near West Side, with police looking for the suspect.
The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Sunday at Rooney's Pub, 65 Portland Ave., Beloit police said.
The unidentified 36-year-old victim was shot several times, but police did not say if the victim's injuries were life-threatening.
"We are actively investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting," said Sarah Millard, director of strategic communications for the city of Beloit.
Police believe the shooter and victim knew each other, and the shooter is not an on-going threat to the community.
"The suspect fled the area in a dark-colored SUV," Millard said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police non-emergency number, 757-2244.