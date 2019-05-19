A man was shot during a "disturbance involving many people" in an apartment building on the Southwest Side around 2:45 a.m., according to Madison police.
Police were responding to reports of a disturbance and shots fired. There were no reports of someone being shot, but a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital shortly after the incident, police reported. The wound was not life threatening.
According to police, the man's gunshot wound occurred during the disturbance.
Madison police said there are no suspects at this time. When officers arrived on the scene at Wickham Court, many cars were leaving the apartment building.
The incident is under investigation. Madison police said there is no indication of an ongoing threat to the public.