Police siren lights
iStock

A man was shot early Sunday during a disturbance involving many people in an apartment building on the Southwest Side, Madison police said.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired around 2:45 a.m. on Wickham Court. There were no reports of someone having been shot, but a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital shortly after the incident, police said. The wound was not life-threatening. 

Police said the man was shot during the disturbance. They had not identified a suspect in the shooting.

When officers arrived at scene, many cars were leaving the apartment building.

