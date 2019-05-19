A man was shot early Sunday during a disturbance involving many people in an apartment building on the Southwest Side, Madison police said.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance and shots fired around 2:45 a.m. on Wickham Court. There were no reports of someone having been shot, but a man with a gunshot wound showed up at a local hospital shortly after the incident, police said. The wound was not life-threatening.
Police said the man was shot during the disturbance. They had not identified a suspect in the shooting.
When officers arrived at scene, many cars were leaving the apartment building.