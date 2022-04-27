Man shot by state agents in February to plead to drug delivery charge that followed

A man who was shot by state Division of Criminal Investigation agents during a traffic stop in early February, then subsequently charged with a drug offense from April 2021, will plead guilty next month to a fentanyl delivery charge.

The plea agreement, spelled out in a letter filed Wednesday to Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds from Stephen Eisenberg, the attorney for Quadren Wilson, states that Wilson and prosecutors will jointly ask for a sentence of three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision.

The fentanyl delivery charge relates to an allegation that Wilson, 38, sold the fentanyl to a woman who provided it to a man, who then died from an overdose of a combination of fentanyl and other drugs in the bathroom of a McDonald's restaurant on Milwaukee Street. Wilson is not charged with causing the man's death.

The drug charge was filed on Feb. 18, about two weeks after Wilson was shot by the DCI agents after his car was boxed in on American Parkway on Madison's Far East Side by agents driving two large pickup trucks. During that incident, DCI agents Mark Wagner and Nathan Peskie fired gunshots at Wilson, but the Dane County Sheriff's Office, which investigated the incident, did not say whether the agents shot Wilson.

Wilson's family contends Wilson was shot five times in the back by the agents.

District Attorney Ismael Ozanne, who will have to decide whether criminal charges are warranted in Wilson's shooting by police, said Wednesday that he is still reviewing reports and has asked for some follow-up investigation.

In addition to the fentanyl delivery charge, according to Eisenberg's letter, Wilson will be charged with misdemeanor cocaine possession for an offense dated Feb. 3, 2022 -- the day Wilson was shot -- and will make an initial court appearance on that charge on Friday.

Wilson will plead guilty or no contest to both charges at a plea and sentencing hearing scheduled for May 9 before Reynolds, Eisenberg wrote.

As part of the agreement, prosecutors will file no further drug-related charges involving Wilson for acts that may have occurred before May 9, 2022, according to Eisenberg.

"Both the state and Mr. Wilson believe this is a fair and reasonable sentence and resolution to these matters," Eisenberg wrote.

Under the agreement, Eisenberg and prosecutors will recommend to Reynolds that Wilson's three-year prison sentence and a recommended 30-day jail sentence for the misdemeanor charge run concurrently, and at the same time as a sentence of 2½ years in prison that Wilson received following the revocation of the extended supervision Wilson was serving for a 2018 conviction.

In that case, Wilson was convicted of firearm possession and second-degree reckless endangerment for firing gunshots in an apartment on Madison's North Side in 2017 that wounded a man. Wilson served a two-year prison sentence and was then on state Department of Corrections supervision that was to run through September 2024.

At the time the fentanyl delivery case was filed, Eisenberg charged that prosecutors "threw a complaint together" based on a vague description of a light-skinned Black man and some phone numbers that, at a preliminary hearing last month, were said to be registered to someone in Kansas.

But Court Commissioner Scott McAndrew, while finding that the case rested precariously on the credibility of the woman who is alleged to have bought the fentanyl from Wilson, said it was plausible that someone involved in illegal activity would not use a phone registered in his own name.

