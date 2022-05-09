Man shot by police pleads guilty to drug charges, sentenced to 3 years in prison

A Dane County judge on Monday accepted a plea agreement on drug charges facing a man who was shot by police in February during a traffic stop.

Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds agreed to sentence Quadren L. Wilson, 38, of Beaver Dam, to three years in prison after he pleaded guilty to delivery of fentanyl and misdemeanor cocaine possession. The fentanyl delivery charge involved an April 2021 drug sale that prosecutors said was connected to the overdose death of a man inside the bathroom of a McDonald's restaurant.

Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell said the case was not charged as reckless homicide because prosecutors could not prove that the fentanyl purchased by a woman from Wilson, then provided to the man, was the same fentanyl that caused the man's death. The man also had a high blood alcohol concentration that may have been a factor in his death, Powell said.

The prison sentence will run at the same time as a 2½-year prison sentence Wilson is now serving after the revocation of extended supervision he was serving for 2018 firearm possession and reckless endangerment convictions.

Wilson was shot by state Division of Criminal Investigation agents on Feb. 3 after they had boxed in the vehicle Wilson was driving on Eastpark Boulevard on Madison's Far East Side. Wilson's family said Wilson was shot five times in the back. The Dane County Sheriff's Office investigated the shooting and has given its findings to District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.

Ozanne said Monday that he had asked for further investigation on some issues and is awaiting reports. He said he has no timeline for issuing a charging decision.

Wilson's attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, said after Monday's hearing that "we're all waiting" for Ozanne's decision.

Little reference was made to the shooting during the hearing, other than a mention by Powell that it has caused "a lot of talk in the community."

Eisenberg said while he believes Wilson's involvement in the April 2021 sale of the fatal fentanyl would have been "difficult for them to prove at trial," Wilson agreed to "step up" and take responsibility for what he did. Wilson has himself had drug-addiction issues, Eisenberg said, adding Wilson is "sorry for what's occurred."

"I just want to apologize and take full responsibility for my actions," Wilson said. He said he hopes to get back to his family and be a better father to his children.

Reynolds said she was "somewhat troubled" by the case but recognizes it was "a hard-fought disposition" that was worked out. A case like this is more severe when someone has died, she said.

Reynolds said she rarely sentences defendants above what is laid out in plea agreements and would accept the recommended sentence in this case, but "with some hesitancy" because someone had died.

