Man shot by police in January identified in charges filed Friday; more charges possible

It's been a month since Madison police said officers shot and wounded a man believed to be a suspect in two recent armed robberies, launching a state Division of Criminal Investigation probe into the shooting.

A state Department of Justice spokesperson said Friday that the DCI investigation is still ongoing and declined to release any new information about the daytime shooting, which happened around 12:25 p.m. on Jan. 11 at an apartment building near Northport and Dryden drives on Madison's North Side.

DOJ, which investigates most officer-involved shootings in Wisconsin, has not revealed the names of the officers involved, the name and condition of the man who was shot or any other basic information about the matter.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said on the afternoon of the shooting that as officers approached the apartment building, a man opened a second-story sliding glass door and jumped off a balcony. When police began to chase the man, Barnes said, he turned and fired shots at the officers. Officers returned fire.

A criminal complaint filed Friday identified the man who jumped from the balcony as Syngleton J. Smith-Harston, 23, of Madison, who, in addition to armed robbery, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, identity theft and six counts of felony bail jumping.

He appeared in court Friday, his head wrapped in a bandage.

State Department of Corrections records indicate Smith-Harston had absconded from DOC supervision, and court records show he had active bench warrants for failing to appear in court for six earlier felony and misdemeanor cases. Dane County Jail records show he was booked into jail on Jan. 14. He appeared in court on Jan. 27 on the six earlier cases.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown said in court Friday that Smith-Harston will likely face more charges once the DCI investigation into the shooting involving Madison police is finished.

"He's now being charged in these robberies,” Brown told Court Commissioner Brian Asmus. “And the subsequent actions, which aren't being charged today, of jumping off this balcony and taking shots at police officers, firing a gun in the direction of police officers, he almost certainly is going to be charged in those actions."

During his bail argument for Smith-Hairston's co-defendant, Cameron X. Smith, 23, of Madison, Brown also said the robbery case rests in part on the two men being seen returning to the apartment building where the other events occurred.

"Obviously, there was a massive issue with the police that involved gunfire," Brown said. "It's not clear whether this defendant fired shots. At this point it's not suspected. There's a concurrent DCI investigation that's going on, so it's obviously going to take some time to complete the file. But in my view, the evidence in this case is extraordinarily strong."

The complaint states Smith was arrested at the apartment building that day, and jail records show that he was booked into jail that afternoon.

The complaint alleges that Smith and Smith-Harston robbed a cab driver on Jan. 9 after the driver had picked them up on Wayridge Drive and took them to 1810 Northport Drive, the apartment building where the police shooting would occur two days later.

They are also charged with robbing a Mobil gas station at 3101 N. Sherman Ave. on Jan. 10. The complaint alleges Smith-Harston used a credit card stolen from the cab driver to make a purchase at the Mobil station about 12 hours before it's alleged he took part in a robbery there.

The criminal complaint was initially filed on Tuesday, but Asmus dismissed it for failing to show how Smith and Smith-Harston were identified as the alleged robbers. An amended complaint was filed Friday, which Asmus said addressed most of his concerns.

Asmus set bail for Smith at $35,000 and for Smith-Harston at $60,000, though he noted that since both are on DOC supervision that is likely to be revoked, bail is essentially meaningless.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.