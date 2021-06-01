Man shot at radio station in 2018 files lawsuit, blames security for shooting

A man who was shot at a Downtown Madison radio station in 2018 has filed a personal injury lawsuit against the station, alleging the station was negligent in its security procedures and failed to comply with a state law governing safety at places of business.
According to court documents, Eugene Crisler, now 36, sustained a gunshot wound to his buttocks when he was shot early on Aug. 5, 2018, at WORT-FM, 118 S. Bedford St., as he assisted with a broadcast in a studio at the station.
Nobody has been arrested or charged in the shooting, but court documents name a suspect in the shooting who has since been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for armed robberies, drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, he is currently in the Cook County Jail in Chicago facing charges there.
The man is not named in this story because he has not been charged with any crime related to the shooting. Madison police did not immediately respond to questions about the status of their investigation. Police spokesman Mike Malloy said it is still open.
Crisler’EL, as he is named in the lawsuit, is suing WORT and its insurance company at the time, Cincinnati Insurance, for unspecified compensatory damages and other costs. The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court, alleges that as a result of the shooting Crisler suffered pain and may continue to suffer pain for an indefinite time and may need further medical care in the future.
It also alleges WORT “was responsible for providing invitees, including plaintiff Eugene Crisler’EL, with reasonable security while on said property,” but “negligently failed to provide reasonable security,” leading to the shooting.
The lawsuit does not detail what Crisler believes was lacking in WORT’s security measures at the time. An attorney for Crisler did not respond to a message left Tuesday.
Crisler’s address is listed in the lawsuit as Marshall, but he was charged earlier this month with failing to report he was actually living at an address in Madison, as required because Crisler is a sex offender due to a 2009 sexual assault conviction. He is currently in the Dane County Jail on a state Department of Corrections sanction.
David Devereaux-Weber, president of WORT’s board of directors, said he can’t address the allegations made in the lawsuit, including security procedures. But he said that around that time, a poll during a panel discussion on radio station security found that nearly half of stations that responded had no security restrictions in place at all, while some, including Wisconsin Public Radio, took the WORT incident as an impetus to beef up security.
A search warrant related to the shooting incident filed in 2019 states that a WORT on-air personality, whose show followed the one Crisler was assisting, had to punch in a key code in order to enter the building. He told police the door locked behind him. The search warrant does not say how the suspected shooter then got into the building before the shooting, which happened around 3 a.m.
The man named in the search warrant as a possible suspect had been a DJ at WORT until he was fired in late 2017, and the warrant states Crisler told police he and the man had issues with one another. But the warrant does not explicitly state Crisler identified the shooter as that same man.