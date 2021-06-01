Man shot at radio station in 2018 files lawsuit, blames security for shooting

It also alleges WORT “was responsible for providing invitees, including plaintiff Eugene Crisler’EL, with reasonable security while on said property,” but “negligently failed to provide reasonable security,” leading to the shooting.

The lawsuit does not detail what Crisler believes was lacking in WORT’s security measures at the time. An attorney for Crisler did not respond to a message left Tuesday.

Crisler’s address is listed in the lawsuit as Marshall, but he was charged earlier this month with failing to report he was actually living at an address in Madison, as required because Crisler is a sex offender due to a 2009 sexual assault conviction. He is currently in the Dane County Jail on a state Department of Corrections sanction.

David Devereaux-Weber, president of WORT’s board of directors, said he can’t address the allegations made in the lawsuit, including security procedures. But he said that around that time, a poll during a panel discussion on radio station security found that nearly half of stations that responded had no security restrictions in place at all, while some, including Wisconsin Public Radio, took the WORT incident as an impetus to beef up security.