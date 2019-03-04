A Madison man who showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg early Saturday morning said the shooting happened at a party.
The 30-year-old man went to the hospital at about 6 a.m. Saturday, Madison police said.
"The preliminary investigation showed the victim was shot following a disturbance that took place inside an Allied Drive area apartment, where a party had taken place," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
No suspects were identified, and the victim's condition was not known.