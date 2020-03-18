Man shot at on Far East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police say

A man was shot at on the Far East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
The 24-year-old man told police he was walking in the 700 block of North Thompson Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a gray sedan that contained several people fired at him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man was not injured, but a shell casing was recovered at the scene, DeSpain said.
The man appeared to have been targeted and the department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating, DeSpain said.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.