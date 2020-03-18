Man shot at on Far East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police say

A man was shot at on the Far East Side on Tuesday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The 24-year-old man told police he was walking in the 700 block of North Thompson Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday when someone in a gray sedan that contained several people fired at him, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

The man was not injured, but a shell casing was recovered at the scene, DeSpain said.

The man appeared to have been targeted and the department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating, DeSpain said.

