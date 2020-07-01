Man shot at Far East Side hotel dies; Madison police believe shooting was targeted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man shot at a Far East Side hotel Tuesday night in an apparent targeted shooting has died, Madison police said Wednesday morning.

The 18-year-old Dane County man was shot about 8:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

He was found in the parking lot and died after being taken to a hospital, DeSpain said.

Violent Crime Unit detectives believe the man was targeted and they are working to identify a suspect, DeSpain said.

The shooter fled on foot and a police dog was used in a search Lt. Kipp Hartman said Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

