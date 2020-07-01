You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man shot at Far East Side hotel dies; Madison police believe shooting was targeted
alert

Man shot at Far East Side hotel dies; Madison police believe shooting was targeted

{{featured_button_text}}
Crime scene tape, police line do not cross

A man shot at a Far East Side hotel Tuesday night in an apparent targeted shooting has died, Madison police said Wednesday morning.

The 18-year-old Dane County man was shot about 8:30 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said.

He was found in the parking lot and died after being taken to a hospital, DeSpain said.

Violent Crime Unit detectives believe the man was targeted and they are working to identify a suspect, DeSpain said.

The shooter fled on foot and a police dog was used in a search Lt. Kipp Hartman said Tuesday night.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics