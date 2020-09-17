Man shot 3 fellow residents of Mayville assisted living facility, then apparently shot himself, mayor says

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who lives in an assisted living facility in Mayville opened fire on three fellow residents before apparently shooting himself, the mayor said Thursday.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene outside Spring Glen Apartments after the shooting Wednesday evening. All four people were taken by air to trauma centers, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said. That agency is assisting Mayville police with an investigation.

What led up to the shooting wasn't clear. Authorities were saying little about the incident. Mayville police referred questions to the DOJ, but the department's spokeswoman, Gillian Drummond, said she could offer no additional details.

Mayor Rob Boelk said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that the shooting took place outside the building, which houses about 30 people. The mayor said he didn't know what precipitated it but that authorities believe the gunman shot himself. He didn't know the conditions of anyone involved, although the gunman was under armed guard at the hospital where he's being treated.

A message left at a possible number for the apartment building wasn't immediately returned Thursday. The building's Facebook page describes it as a home for the elderly.