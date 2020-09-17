Man shot 3 fellow residents of Mayville apartment, then apparently shot himself

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A man who lives in a senior apartment complex in a small Wisconsin town opened fire on three fellow residents before apparently shooting himself, authorities said Thursday.

All four were airlifted to trauma centers following the shooting Wednesday evening outside Spring Glen Apartments in Mayville. They all are expected to survive, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said. That agency is assisting Mayville police with an investigation.

The department said Thursday afternoon that the shooter, a 72-year-old white man, knew the other three people. He approached them in the apartment complex's parking lot brandishing a gun, and an argument ensued. The department did not offer any details about the argument. At some point the man opened fire and then shot himself, the DOJ said.

The victims were two white women, ages 53 and 64, and a 67-year-old Asian American man. The DOJ did not identify the shooter or the victims by name.

Mayor Rob Boelk said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press that the building houses about 30 people. The mayor said he didn't know what precipitated the shooting. The gunman was under armed guard at the hospital where he's being treated, he said.