Man severely injured in fall from third floor during burglary on State Street, police say

A man fell from the third story of a building on the 100 block of State Street when Madison police responded to a burglary in the early morning on Saturday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police were called to a burglary in progress on the second floor of the building just before 3 a.m.

As officers arrived, "a male subject fell from the third floor," Madison police said. Whether the man was involved with the burglary is unclear. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police declined to provide further details on Saturday as the incident remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.