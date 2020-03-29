Man severely injured in fall from third floor during burglary on State Street, police say

A man fell from the third story of a building on the 100 block of State Street when Madison police responded to a burglary in the early morning on Saturday.
Police were called to a burglary in progress on the second floor of the building just before 3 a.m.
As officers arrived, "a male subject fell from the third floor," Madison police said. Whether the man was involved with the burglary is unclear. He was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Police declined to provide further details on Saturday as the incident remains under investigation.
