A Southwest Side man was taken in for a mental health evaluation after he set fire to his apartment during a three-hour standoff with police.

The 43-year-old man went to a local hospital and was not charged with a crime, Madison police said.

The incident happened at about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on Balsam Road.

"The man had been threatening neighbors and made it clear he would fight it out with police if they entered the apartment," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

Mental health officers worked with professionals from Journey Mental Health and a member of the Focused Interruption Coalition to figure out what to do.

"The angry tenant was yelling many things out of the windows of his apartment, telling police they needed to bring a lot of water," DeSpain said.

Shortly afterward, a flickering light and then smoke could be seen coming from beneath the apartment door, so the SWAT team broke in to stop the man from setting his home on fire.

"Officers entered and put out the small fire, and were able to take the man into custody," DeSpain said.

The apartment building had been evacuated during the three-hour incident.

