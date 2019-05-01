A Southwest Side man was taken in for a mental health evaluation after he set fire to his apartment during a three-hour standoff with police.
The 43-year-old man went to a local hospital and was not charged with a crime, Madison police said.
The incident happened at about 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on Balsam Road.
"The man had been threatening neighbors and made it clear he would fight it out with police if they entered the apartment," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Mental health officers worked with professionals from Journey Mental Health and a member of the Focused Interruption Coalition to figure out what to do.
"The angry tenant was yelling many things out of the windows of his apartment, telling police they needed to bring a lot of water," DeSpain said.
Shortly afterward, a flickering light and then smoke could be seen coming from beneath the apartment door, so the SWAT team broke in to stop the man from setting his home on fire.
"Officers entered and put out the small fire, and were able to take the man into custody," DeSpain said.
The apartment building had been evacuated during the three-hour incident.
Man who claimed he had been shot arrested for calling 911 with fake emergency, Madison police say
Attacks on three women bring more than 22 years for Monona man
Wild chase ends in 4-vehicle crash on I-39/90, driver arrested
Janesville man arrested for alleged 7th OWI, police say
South Milwaukee woman arrested in Madison for alleged 4th OWI
Driving on shoulder leads to arrest of Madison man for alleged 4th OWI, State Patrol says
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for North Side shooting
Man who planned, drove getaway car in bank robberies sentenced to 22 years
12-year prison sentence for man who robbed banks with his uncle
Attorney shocks at Daniel Lieske sentencing for homicide, says key witness lied and got money from victim's family
Subscribe to Daily Headlines