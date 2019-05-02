A prison inmate serving a 12-year sentence for the 2014 rape of a woman on Madison's South Side was charged Wednesday with two more sexual assaults, both from 2010.
A search warrant unsealed last week in Dane County Circuit Court stated that DNA results tied Mariono L. Weaver, 48, of Madison, to four previous sexual assaults in the Madison area. He was formally charged Wednesday with second-degree sexual assault for two of those assaults, one in Fitchburg on Oct. 15, 2010, and another two weeks later, on Oct. 29, 2015, in the town of Madison.
In the Fitchburg incident, the complaint states, a woman told police that she met Weaver, whom she previously did not know, at a Fish Hatchery Road convenience store. She said the man told her how to get to Wal-Mart, then offered her a ride after she had started out for the store on foot.
But instead of taking her there, the complaint states, he drove her to a gravel road off Seminole Highway, raped her and drove off. She called police.
According to the complaint:
Weaver had been a suspect in the town of Madison assault but was never charged, even after the woman chose him from a photo lineup.
In that incident, the complaint states, the woman told police that she was waiting for a friend when a vehicle pulled up and a man asked if she could get him some "smoke," meaning some marijuana. She got into the vehicle, and he told her he had some he could smoke with her, and drove her to an area near Carver and Balden streets, just outside the Arboretum.
The woman said the man then offered her money for sex, and she agreed, she told police, but then he said he didn't have any money. Instead of paying her, she told police, he raped her and made threats, she said, that she feared meant he would kill her and dump her body in the woods.
A phone number that the woman's boyfriend had been given, which he said belonged to the man who raped his girlfriend, was found by police to belong to Weaver. The woman then chose Weaver from a photo lineup, the complaint states.
When police interviewed Weaver, he said he had picked up a prostitute and promised to pay her money that he did not yet have, but claimed she still agreed to have sex.
Weaver is currently at New Lisbon Correctional Institution for the 2014 rape in Madison. The search warrant unsealed last week also states that Weaver's DNA is tied to two other cases -- another assault in the city of Madison in 2014 and an assault reported to UW-Madison police in 2008.
Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said last week the alleged victim in the 2014 assault did not wish to pursue charges.
UW-Madison police spokesman Marc Lovicott said Thursday the 2008 assault happened in the UW Arboretum. There was no suspect in the case until 2014, he said, when police received word of a DNA match with Weaver. But no charges were filed then because investigators learned the alleged victim had since died, Lovicott said.