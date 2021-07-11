Man seriously injured when punched, knocked to State Street pavement, Madison police say

A man was seriously injured when he was punched and knocked to the State Street pavement early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of State Street for a battery, and they found a 29-year-old man in the street, unconscious but breathing, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

Witnesses said a suspect punched the man, who then landed on the pavement. The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered serious, Gibson said.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues, Gibson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.