 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man seriously injured when punched, knocked to State Street pavement, Madison police say
alert

Man seriously injured when punched, knocked to State Street pavement, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A man was seriously injured when he was punched and knocked to the State Street pavement early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of State Street for a battery, and they found a 29-year-old man in the street, unconscious but breathing, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a report.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Witnesses said a suspect punched the man, who then landed on the pavement. The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are considered serious, Gibson said.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made as the investigation continues, Gibson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics