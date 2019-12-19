Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for heroin overdose death

A Madison man convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for the heroin overdose death in 2015 of a DeForest man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said a probation sentence jointly recommended for Kendall G. Ragland, 40, by Assistant District Attorney Valerian Powell and Ragland's lawyer, Mark Frank, just wasn't enough considering that someone had died from using heroin sold by Ragland.

Probation was recommended by both sides because Ragland is already serving prison sentences until 2021 for having sold heroin in other instances around the same time he sold heroin that caused the July 16, 2015, death of 22-year-old Conrad Rauwolf. But Karofsky said that calculation was something "I'm really struggling with."

"I just don't think probation is appropriate," Karofsky said.

Powell said the probation recommendation was a compromise to avoid having to go to trial, where witnesses might be difficult to find or could be unreliable.