One of five men charged with taking part in a 2017 home invasion in which a Madison man was shot to death was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison.
But Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky said it remains unclear whether Odum L. Carter, 32, was the person who pulled the trigger and killed Michael Meaderds during what was supposed to be a robbery of marijuana at Meaderds' Northport Drive apartment on May 30, 2017.
Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller was at first unequivocal during her sentencing argument that Carter had shot Meaderds after Carter, along with Emmanuel Johnson and Steven Johnson, burst into the apartment Meaderds shared with his fiancee, Jessica Marias. But McMiller later conceded it wasn't completely clear which of the group Marias saw shoot Meaderds because of the chaos happening in the apartment.
Carter pleaded guilty 11 months ago to felony murder.
Glenn Shead, who is charged with felony murder for allegedly taking part in the robbery, was already in the apartment for a feigned marijuana deal and had signaled for the others to enter, prosecutors say. A fifth man, Devon Davis, stood outside as the lookout. Davis has pleaded guilty to armed robbery but hasn't been sentenced yet.
Shead is scheduled for a trial in August.
Carter's lawyer, Murali Jasti, argued that based on Marias' description of the clothing the men were wearing and their appearance on a surveillance camera outside, it had to be Steven Johnson who shot Meaderds, and not Carter. While everyone who took part in the robbery was initially charged with felony murder as a party to the crime, making them equally culpable, Jasti said Carter did not deserve a longer prison sentence based on the unproven assertion that he had fired the gun.
Steven Johnson was sentenced in October to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery in a plea agreement that dropped the felony murder charge. Emmanuel Johnson was also sentenced to 15 years in prison in December after pleading guilty to armed robbery for the Northport incident and two other robberies.
Karofsky said that while she could not say definitively who shot Meaderds based on the evidence she had been presented, there was clearer evidence that Carter had shot a man in the arm during one of two home invasion robberies in Sun Prairie that happened in the weeks before the Northport robbery. Carter claims he had nothing to do with the Sun Prairie robberies.
As for the Northport robbery, Carter apologized for his role in it.
"I made a bad decision by participating in the armed robbery," Carter said. "By that decision, I never thought someone was going to lose their life, and I'm so sorry to the family and their loss. I can't sleep at night knowing somebody lost their life in an armed robbery I participated in."
But the grief felt by Meaderds' family is still very real. His mother, Raychelle Scott, said her pain continues.
"I miss my son so much. I miss him real bad," Scott said. "It's hard. It's really hard. I can't understand why this could happen like this. Why did they have to do my son like that? I cry every day of my life. I cry, cry, cry. I can't stop crying."
She said the men who carried out the robbery are "animals" who had not only killed her son, but also her best friend.
"You killed a part of me," Scott said.