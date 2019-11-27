Weather Alert

...WINDS DIMINISHING BY EARLY EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... A WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING. * TIMING...THROUGH 6 PM. * WINDS...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 45 MPH...DIMINISHING RAPIDLY BY EARLY EARLY EVENING. * IMPACTS...DRIVING DIFFICULTIES ESPECIALLY ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. SCATTERED TREE LIMBS MAY COME DOWN. LOOSE, LIGHT WEIGHT OBJECTS WILL BE BLOWN AROUND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 MPH OR GREATER ARE EXPECTED. WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT... ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ON NORTH TO SOUTH ROADS. USE EXTRA CAUTION. &&