A Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison for brandishing a gun at one of four armed robberies he pleaded guilty to committing in December and January.
Aaron R. Stanley, 35, pleaded guilty in June to committing robberies in December at gas stations in Monona and Madison and in January at a Windsor gas station and a Monona pizza restaurant.
U.S. District Judge James Peterson sentenced Stanley to a day in prison for the robberies and a consecutive seven-year sentence for brandishing a gun during a Dec. 24 robbery at Speedway, 5450 Monona Drive.
Stanley was arrested with Marjory T. Dingwall, 39, on Jan. 19 after a robbery at Subway, 6000 Monona Drive. Dingwall has also been charged in federal court with four robberies, none of them allegedly committed with Stanley.
Dingwall's case is still pending in federal court. She told police she committed the robberies to appease Stanley, who had been violent and abusive toward her, according to court documents.