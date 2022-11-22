Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for fatal Madison hit-and-run

A man who left the scene of a pedestrian crash on East Washington Avenue in Madison last year that killed a beloved Epic Systems employee was sentenced to five years in prison Monday.

Antoine B. Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty to hit-and-run resulting in death for the June 26 crash that killed 30-year-old Sean M. Crisco, of Madison. He had been in a crosswalk near Festival Foods just after 1 a.m., according to investigators.

Johnson initially said he didn’t know he hit a person, but surveillance footage of the incident from nearby businesses seemed to undercut that. It showed Johnson park his vehicle a block away, walk back to the crash scene, look toward the victim and then leave. Johnson had a green light at the time he struck Crisco, according to the criminal complaint in the case. He turned himself in four days later.

“The crime here is really the running,” said Dane County Assistant District Attorney Lexi Keyes, who acknowledged that it was unlikely Crisco could have survived the impact of the crash. He died at the scene.

Johnson’s attorney, Dorothea Watson, said “at most, Mr. Johnson was speeding” and there was no evidence that he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol but just “panicked and took off” after striking Crisco.

During Monday’s sentencing hearing, friends and family recalled Crisco as a smart, outgoing person who had a knack for making other people feel included and a love of dogs and international travel. He grew up and attended school in North Carolina but moved to Madison in 2016 to take a job with Epic.

“I am not the same person I was before you killed Sean,” Christine Crisco, Sean’s mother, told Johnson. “He was so many good things and you took that all away when you decided once again to be irresponsible.”

As part of a plea agreement, Johnson also pleaded guilty to several other domestic abuse-related charges racked up before and after being released on bail in the hit-and-run case. Circuit Judge David Conway urged Johnson to get help with his anger issues while in prison.

A tearful Johnson apologized to Crisco’s family and the victim in the domestic abuse cases.

“I understand because of my decisions I caused a lot of hurt and pain,” he said. “I wish I would have stopped. I panicked and this was very selfish of me.”

His sister, Natalia Johnson, also apologized to the Crisco family but asked that her brother be incarcerated near Madison so that he could continue to see his two sons. Conway, who also sentenced Johnson to four years of extended supervision after being released from prison, later said he had no control over where Antoine Johnson is placed.