Man seen climbing out of coffee shop drive-thru window arrested for burglary, Middleton police say

A man who was seen climbing out of a coffee shop’s drive-thru window early Thursday morning was arrested for burglary, Middleton police reported.

At about 2:50 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an alarm at Scooter’s Coffee, 6401 University Ave., and the first to get there saw a man climbing out of the drive-thru window and fleeing on foot, Capt. Travis Kakuske said in a statement.

The business had several broken windows and other substantial property damage allegedly caused by the man, who was located a short distance away and arrested, Kakuske said.

The man, Ilya S. Vinogradov, 36, of Middleton, had fresh cuts on his hands consistent with the burglary, and property from the business was discovered near where he was found, Kakuske said.

Vinogradov was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary, damage to property, resisting/obstructing an officer, and theft, Kakuske said.