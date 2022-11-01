 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man seen climbing out of coffee shop drive-thru window arrested for burglary, Middleton police say

Police lights

A man who was seen climbing out of a coffee shop’s drive-thru window early Thursday morning was arrested for burglary, Middleton police reported.

At about 2:50 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an alarm at Scooter’s Coffee, 6401 University Ave., and the first to get there saw a man climbing out of the drive-thru window and fleeing on foot, Capt. Travis Kakuske said in a statement.

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

The business had several broken windows and other substantial property damage allegedly caused by the man, who was located a short distance away and arrested, Kakuske said.

The man, Ilya S. Vinogradov, 36, of Middleton, had fresh cuts on his hands consistent with the burglary, and property from the business was discovered near where he was found, Kakuske said.

Vinogradov was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of burglary, damage to property, resisting/obstructing an officer, and theft, Kakuske said.

People are also reading…

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Morning Minute: Previewing Wisconsin's 2022 Gun-Deer Season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics