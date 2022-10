Man screaming on Reynolds Park tennis courts with pants down arrested on drug offenses, Madison police say

A man screaming on the Reynolds Park tennis courts with his pants down on Monday night was arrested on drug offenses, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the park at 810 E. Mifflin St. shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday on a report of a man yelling, and found Blake Van Fossen, 39, on the tennis courts, pants down and screaming, police spokesperson Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

Officers observed two to three dozen hypodermic needles, some of which appeared to be used, next to Van Fosse, and a female near him who immediately ran away, leaving behind a purse, Kimberley said.

Police recovered drug paraphernalia and found 0.5 grams of fentanyl in the shoe of Van Fossen. While the purse contained more drug paraphernalia and the female's identification card, Kimberley said.

Van Fossen was jailed on tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of fentanyl, while the female, who was not identified, has pending tentative charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of felony bail jumping, and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, Kimberley said.