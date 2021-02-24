Man says 2 teens took iPhone without payment, flashed a gun during planned sale

A man said two teens stole an iPhone he planned to sell them and flashed a handgun during the planned meetup on the Far West Side Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responded to the reported armed robbery on the 200 block of S. High Point Road at around 7:15 p.m., Madison police Lt. Eugene Woehrle said. The 31-year-old man said two teens took his iPhone X without payment, flashed the gun and fled in a green sedan that was parked nearby.

The man had arranged the meetup to sell the iPhone via Facebook Marketplace earlier in the day.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information related to the robbery is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014. Information can also be submitted online at p3tips.com.

