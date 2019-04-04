Try 3 months for $3
A Madison man had his eye socket broken by a man wielding a socket wrench in a parking lot on Wednesday, with the two men knowing each other.

The battery was reported at noon in the 4800 block of Hayes Road, Madison police said.

The 22-year-old victim sustained other head injuries as well.

"He was struck several times with a socket wrench," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.

The victim told police who the suspect is, so police are looking for the man to arrest him on a tentative charge of substantial battery while armed.

No description of the suspect was given.

