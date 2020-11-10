Man runs into lobby of town of Middleton hotel with gunshot wound, authorities say

A man ran into the lobby of a town of Middleton hotel with a gunshot wound late Monday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Shortly before 11:30 p.m., Dane County deputies and Madison police responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound at the Quality Inn, 6900 Seybold Road, just off the interchange of the Beltline and Gammon Road, Sgt. Jason Russell said in a statement.
A 30-year-old man had run into the lobby with gunshot wounds to his right thigh and left forearm. A deputy applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and the man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Russell said.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345, or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.
