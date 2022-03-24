 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man robs West Side restaurant at knifepoint

Armed robbery

Madison Police are investigating an armed robbery of a restaurant on the 4500 block of Verona Road on Thursday afternoon.

Madison Police are investigating an armed robbery at a West Side restaurant Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Verona Road at about 2:20 p.m. Thursday, police said. An employee told police that a man had entered the business and demanded money. The employee said a knife was brandished and money was turned over to the suspect, who then fled the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information was immediately available.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

